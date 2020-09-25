(The Center Square) – The South Carolina Senate passed a bill to reform the state’s business license tax procedure, making it simpler for businesses to legally operate in various jurisdictions.
The bill now heads to Gov. Henry McMaster’s desk.
More than 200 municipalities and counties in South Carolina have business license taxes, and businesses are required to be licensed in every locality in which they operate, including making deliveries.
Legislation approved by the Senate on Wednesday, 35-1, would streamline the state’s business license tax system. Sen. Ronnie Cromer, R-Newberry, cast the lone opposing vote. The bill passed the House unanimously in February.
With McMaster’s signature, the law would provide for a one-stop web portal for registering for and paying business license taxes online statewide, establish a standard schedule for taxation across the state and establish a standardized application for business licensure. The law also would provide a tax deduction for revenue earned in jurisdictions where the business is licensed and create a license specifically for deliveries, capped at $100.
The South Carolina Legislature adjourned for the year Thursday.