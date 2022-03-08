(The Center Square) – South Carolina taxpayers could get an income tax rebate between a $100 and $700 per tax filing if a bill that passed through a Senate committee Tuesday is approved.
The Senate Finance Committee unanimously approved the income tax cut bill, S. 1087, and will send the Comprehensive Tax Cut Act of 2022 to the full Senate.
The rebates, which will affect 2021 tax filings that are due next month, are part of a $1 billion rebate. The bill also would cut the state’s top two tax tiers (7% and 6%) to 5.7% for tax year 2022, a plan that would cost $887 million annually.
“There probably can be no better time than the current time, while everybody is actually suffering from the high gasoline prices and the inflation that we’re experiencing right now with food and everything else,” Sen. Ronnie Cromer, R-Newberry, said. “We really need to get as much money as possible back to our people right now, as they are hurting, as we possibly can.”
The Senate plan is characterized as a $2 billion tax break because of the $1 billion in one-time rebates and $1 billion in recurring income tax cuts. Those cuts include a 33% cut in manufacturing property taxes and would eliminate income tax on military retirement incomes.
The South Carolina House recently approved an income tax cut plan, by a 110-0 vote, that would cut the state’s top tax rate to 6.5% from 7% for the 2022 tax year. The House bill also would lower that top rate by 0.1 percentage points each year, starting in 2023, until it reaches 6%.
That bill was described as a $1 billion tax cut by Gov. Henry McMaster and House leadership.
After the Senate Finance Committee approved the Senate bill, Sen. Darrell Jackson, D-Hopkins, joked, “We’re all tea party now.”
Senate Finance Committee Chair Tom Davis said the state can afford the rebate and cuts because it is expected to have $4.6 billion in surplus over the next two fiscal years, according to the South Carolina Board of Economic Advisors (BEA).
The bill would eliminate income tax on the first $3,200 of income, then incrementally tax at 3% minus $96 up to $6,410, 4% minus $160 up to $9,620, 5% minus $256 up to $12,820 and 5.7% after that.
Legislative leadership is attempting to pass the bills before next month’s budget discussions.
“Even though we are contemplating some substantial new recurring tax reliefs, relative to the funds that we have to expand, we’d still be increasing overall general fund expenditures by 6.5%,” Davis said of the upcoming budget.
Sen. John L. Scott, D-Richland, said the $1 billion rebate was determined to go to all tax filers even though 43% of South Carolina residents do not pay income tax. Those residents still paid sales tax, so they were part of how the surplus was created.
“It turns out to be a formula that really primarily disproportionately benefits the middle class,” Davis said.