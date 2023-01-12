(The Center Square) — The South Carolina Senate Medical Affairs Committee signed off on legislation that would repeal the state’s certificate of need regulations for most healthcare facilities.
The measure, S.164, would repeal the CON requirement for most South Carolina healthcare facilities. However, according to the South Carolina Policy Council, it would not apply to nursing homes or the Medical University of South Carolina.
"Certificate of need laws hold back health care for patients," Americans for Prosperity-South Carolina State Director Candace Carroll said in a statement. "These burdensome regulations make it near impossible to open a new hospital or offer new services. This leaves South Carolinians, particularly those in rural areas, without the care they need."
The state Senate will now consider the legislation.
In a statement to The Center Square, the South Carolina Hospital Association said it "supports substantial reforms to the Certificate of Need program — exempting more projects and services from CON review and dramatically accelerating the appeals process.
"We oppose repeal because a focused, well-run CON program improves patient safety and is essential to protecting access to care for low-income families and rural communities," SCHA added. "The CON program also ensures a level playing field, by keeping out-of-state providers from only offering the most profitable services without having to do their part to support South Carolina’s uninsured or underinsured patients."
States started implementing CON requirements in the 1970s after legislation allowed the federal government to withhold funds from states that did not establish a program. Congress repealed the federal incentives for CONs about a decade later.
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 35 states and the District of Columbia have a CON program in some capacity. A dozen states have either "fully repealed" their CON programs or allowed them to expire.
In 2021, the Mercatus Center at George Mason University concluded that repealing the CON requirement would increase the number of hospitals in The Palmetto State from 82 to 116 and the number of rural hospitals in the state from 21 to 30.