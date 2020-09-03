(The Center Square) – South Carolinians will not need an excuse to cast ballots by mail this November thanks to a measure approved by the Senate, but they will need a witness.
In a 42-0 vote, the Senate approved a measure to permit no-excuse absentee voting in November and maintain the requirement of a witness signature. The House will consider the proposal when it reconvenes on September 15.
“We are here to deal with the important right of a person who resides in South Carolina to vote in November, regardless of the pandemic and in spite of the pandemic,” Senate Minority Leader Nikki Setzler, D-Lexington, said Wednesday.
The absentee voting changes, presented in an amendment to H. 5305 by Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, would apply only to the November general election.
The measure attempts to balance voter safety in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic with ensuring the integrity of the election, providing a schedule for when absentee voting ballot applications must be turned in, and allowing in-person return of absentee ballots to staff or election office personnel. It does not permit ballot drop boxes.
Under the proposal, in-office absentee voting would begin Oct. 5, and initial examination of outer absentee ballot envelopes would begin the Sunday morning before the election. Absentee vote tabulations would begin early in the morning on Election Day, and public notice would be given for examination of absentee ballots.
The bill also outlines social distancing policies and allows South Carolina Election Commission to conduct a voter education campaign to spread awareness about changes in voting law.
Sen. Dick Harpootlian, D-Richland, offered amendments to include other changes recommended by the South Carolina Election Commission, such as eliminating the witness signature requirement, letting counties facilitate curbside voting locations and allowing ballot drop boxes. Harpootlian’s amendments were voted down.
“It is the General Assembly's exclusive duty and responsibility to decide how to govern state elections in a pandemic or otherwise, not the judiciary,” Massey said, noting absentee voting issues currently are contested in three courts. “We were elected to represent the citizens of this state, and we can't shirk our responsibility to them and hand over our election laws to the judicial branch.”
Originally scheduled to reconvene later this month, Senate President Harvey Peeler, R-Cherokee, called the body back early to consider COVID-19-related voting measures after Setzler sent a letter urging the move and pledging bipartisan cooperation.
“In 2016, when the people of South Carolina voted in the November election, there were 150,000 absentee ballots cast in 2016. In 2020, on September 2, there are already 300,000 statewide applications for absentee voting,” Setzler said. “That tells you what the people of South Carolina want, and what they think.”
South Carolina’s senior U.S. senator, Sen. Lindsey Graham, shared his support of the measure on Twitter.
“It appears to me that the state legislature is on track to strike a good balance between expanding access to voting - to ensure safety - and protecting ballot integrity,” Graham said. "Big election coming up."
The Senate also approved a resolution memorializing the late Chadwick Boseman and honored the Anderson-native actor with a moment of silence.