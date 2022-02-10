(The Center Square) – The South Carolina Senate passed medical marijuana legislation, advancing the measure Thursday to the House after a third reading.
The bill would allow for medical marijuana to be prescribed and distributed in the form of food, gummies or oils for 13 conditions.
After nearly nine hours in session Wednesday, completing the process of addressing nearly 80 bill amendments, the South Carolina Compassionate Care Act passed by a 28-15-1 vote. Sen. Ronnie Cromer abstained because he is a pharmacist.
“After [years] of hard work [and] perseverance, we’ve finally gotten [second] reading on our bipartisan Compassionate Care Act ... tonight in the Senate,” tweeted Sen. Mia McLeod, D-Richland. “Vote was 28-15 … a significant [first] step. Appreciate [Sen. Tom Davis and] all who worked [with] us to reach this milestone.”
Several amendments to the bill were passed Wednesday, including some from Davis, R-Beaufort, the bill's sponsor.
Those amendments included requirements that cannabis establishments hire specific security, such as former law enforcement, military personnel or a security service, to deter theft.
Another requirement is that a state-licensed pharmacist be on staff and available on site at a distribution center.
Several senators, including Sean Bennett, R-Summerville, said they learned from the extended debates on the topic and hope the bill will have a positive impact on those dealing with opioid addiction.
“I am going to end up supporting this bill,” Bennett said. “As I said, I didn’t know that I was going to do that until about an hour ago. … I appreciated all of the information. … I wanted to let all of my constituents know that what I have been telling you over the past seven years is true, I didn’t know where I was, and I had to get the information.
“… I pray that we are able to curb this opioid crisis. I pray that medical cannabis will help us do that.”
The bill also would create a Medical Cannabis Advisory Board that includes the director and 12 members from specific categories appointed by the governor. The board would meet at least twice a year to review petitions to add or remove eligible medical conditions.
The bill calls for a 6% tax on retail purchases of medical marijuana, and local governments are not allowed to place additional taxes on the purchases.
Taxes collected first would go toward implementing, administering and enforcing the law. Of the funds available after that, 85% would go to the state’s general fund, and 3% would go to research from the University of South Carolina School of Medicine and the Medical University of South Carolina to improve detection methods for impaired driving.
Then 2% would go to alcohol and drug abuse prevention, education, early intervention and treatment, 3% would go to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, 2% would go to the South Carolina Department of Education for drug safety education and 5% would go to the University of South Carolina School of Medicine and the Medical University of South Carolina for medical cannabis research and development.
“Although I do want to see research done in this state, we are not operating in a vacuum,” Sen. Richard Cash, R-Anderson, said. “There is this study put out there by the National Academy of Sciences and there is conclusive evidence that it helps certain conditions.”