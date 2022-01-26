(The Center Square) – The South Carolina Legislature moved forward on repealing certificate-of-need health care rules this week when the Senate approved a bill that would eliminate the laws.
Certificate-of-need laws were put in place to regulate how many hospital facilities are available in an area and which facilities are allowed to offer which services in an effort to keep costs to consumers lower.
Those who argue against the certificate-of-need laws, however, say they have the opposite impact in how they delay or prevent health care facilities from being built in areas of need as competitors battle new facilities in court.
The Senate bill (S. 290) passed Tuesday by a 35-6 vote and has been assigned to the House Committee on Ways and Means.
Sponsor Sen. Wes Climer, R-York, provided five examples of projects being blocked in court, including a $161 million hospital project in Conway that would be able to begin work if the bill passed the House and was signed by Gov. Henry McMaster.
“The only thing we’re getting rid of is that if consumers want more choice down the road, existing facilities can’t stand up and block that,” Climer said.
Despite opposition in court, some projects ultimately get approved after a long period of time. A recent Americans for Prosperity Foundation report showed certificate-of-need laws blocked or delayed $455 million worth of health care investment in the state between January 2018 and February 2021.
"Thanks to Senate passage, we are one step closer to removing burdensome red tape and making it easier for South Carolinians to access health care closer to home,” Americans For Prosperity-South Carolina State Director Candace Carroll said in a statement. “We urge the House to quickly take up this bill so doctors and health care providers can be unleashed to provide quality care across the Palmetto State."
Piedmont Medical’s Fort Mill Medical Center began construction last year after a 15-year approval process.
“The only difference is that … they wouldn’t have spent $200 million to get from Point A to Point B,” Climer said.
Sen. Gerald Malloy, D-Darlington, said one issue with repealing certificate-of-need rules is that hospitals must serve Medicare and Medicaid recipients with government-set prices for services that are not money-makers and other service providers could enter the market and provide only MRI scans to non-Medicare or non-Medicaid customers.
“What if someone comes in and takes the cream off the top?” Malloy said, acknowledging there are not clear solutions to some certificate-of-need issues.
Sen. Luke Rankin, R-Horry, is skeptical the change will save South Carolinians money and said eliminating the laws could lead to more money being spent on government incentives to bring in new businesses or health care to rural areas that are not served by new businesses.
“We will pay more state tax dollars to these lesser-served areas by doing what we’re going to do,” Rankin said. “We’re just going to shift from the attorneys to backdoor support.”
The bill creates a study committee to examine the impact of the repeal on rural health care access in the state.
“This isn’t a partisan issue,” Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, said. “If a repeal of [certificate of need] results in a decrease in the quality and quantity of health care in rural communities, I’m confident that this General Assembly either through legislation or through the budget will address those dislocations because it is the intent of everybody in this chamber, I’m convinced, to make sure that every South Carolinian has access to quality health care.”
Climer also addressed Texas’ certificate-of-need repeal, which later was reversed. Climer said a big reason the reversal occurred was because Texas’ General Assembly also cut health care spending at the same time.
The National Federation for Independent Business also applauded the Senate approval of the repeal.
“South Carolina’s existing certificate of need mandate does little besides drive up costs while protecting providers from competition,” NFIB State Director Ben Homeyer said. “You don’t need to convince the state there’s a need before opening a new flower shop or car dealership. You shouldn’t need to convince state bureaucrats there’s a need for additional hospital space or cutting-edge technology that could hold down costs and save lives.”