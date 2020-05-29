(The Center Square) – Data show an increase in coronavirus activity in South Carolina over the past two weeks as restrictions on businesses are removed, although state health officials said they believe the spike is related to their increased testing efforts.
As of Friday, there were 10,788 positive tests and 470 deaths. An additional 20 deaths reported Wednesday over Tuesday was the state’s highest single-day total thus far. Friday saw the highest single-day increase in new cases with 331. The previous high was 276, reported on April 16 and May 16.
“We want South Carolinians to know we are doing everything we can to stop the spread, and a key component of that is increasing our testing capacity,” Department of Health and Environmental Control Director Rick Toomey said in a statement. “DHEC continues to work with federally qualified health centers, hospitals and other community partners to expand testing across the state as part of our statewide testing strategy.”
Between May 13 and May 26, the percentage of positive tests increased from 2.6 percent to 7.7 percent. The week of May 17 to May 23 saw 1,296 new cases reported, the second most in any week behind the 1,300 new cases reported during the week of April 5 to April 11.
Gov. Henry McMaster lifted his stay-at-home order May 1. Over the course of the month, he also allowed restaurants to resume indoor dining and lifted restrictions on businesses with close personal contact, such as hair and nail salons, barbershops and gyms. Guidelines remain in place regarding occupancy and social distancing.
McMaster allowed amusement parks and other tourist attractions to reopen just before Memorial Day weekend.
The governor echoed Toomey, saying the state is “seeing what we’re expecting” at a Thursday news conference.
“Because of the testing, all of the testing sites, mobile and static, all over the state with no limitation of who can go in and get the test, we expected to have the numbers go up,” he said. “That’s what’s happening. The main thing is to watch the trend. We are satisfied with the trends.”
McMaster also extended his state of emergency order Thursday, saying it was necessary to allow South Carolina continued access to federal funds. He first declared a state of emergency March 13, and by state law such an order is only in place for 15 days unless extended.
The South Carolina High School League, which oversees public school athletics, said districts can begin summer workouts for teams but only when academic groups also allowed back on campus. The association that governs private school sports said teams can begin working out Monday.