(The Center Square) – Sunday was the seventh consecutive day the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported more than 400 new COVID-19 cases.
There were 799 new cases reported Sunday, the second-highest single-day amount behind the 802 new cases reported Saturday. Health officials originally reported 770 new cases Saturday, matching Friday’s total, but that was later revised upward.
There are now 18,795 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide and 600 deaths. Of the 18,795 cases, more than a third – 6,944 – have come in the past 14 days. All 10 of the state’s highest single-day totals have occurred since May 29.
“I have to say that today, I am more concerned than I have ever been before,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said at a recent news conference.
The state has seen six consecutive days of 10 percent or more of tests administered coming back positive. That led health officials to determine the virus is spreading again and the recent spike in new cases is not just a result of increased testing efforts.
The Department of Health and Environmental Control predicts there will be 2,900 new cases this week and 3,200 new cases the week of June 21.
Gov. Henry McMaster slowly started reopening the state’s economy in early May, including retail stores, restaurants, hair and nail salons and barbershops. Amusement parks and other tourist attractions were allowed to open shortly before the Memorial Day weekend.
McMaster allowed bowling alleys to reopen Friday and lifted restrictions on occupancy limits in retail stores, which had been limited to five people per 1,000 square feet or 20 percent of occupancy, whichever was less.
McMaster has said he does not plan to reimpose restrictions or close businesses despite the recent increase, saying people need to use “individual responsibility,” such as social distancing and wearing face masks while out in public.
Of the 7,023 hospital beds currently in use statewide, 521 are COVID-19 patients – down from 541 a week ago.
At least seven restaurants in Myrtle Beach have closed after employees tested positive for coronavirus.
DHEC contact tracers are attempting to reach out to everyone who had close contact with the infected employees, but said the restaurants were not forced to close.
“Having a food worker test positive does not mean everyone in the facility was at risk for coming into contact with the virus,” the department said in a statement.
Health officials said “close contact” is considered to be a distance of less than 6 feet for at least 15 minutes.