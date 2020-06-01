(The Center Square) – The past three days have seen the three highest single-day reports of new coronavirus cases in South Carolina, and new concerns have arisen over the potential for more infections after weekend protests and riots.
There now have been 11,861 COVID-19 cases and 494 deaths in South Carolina.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Friday reported 331 additional positive tests, which at the time was the highest single-day increase since testing began in early March.
Health officials initially reported an additional 266 new cases Saturday, but that amount was updated to bring the day’s total to 420. An additional 312 new cases were reported Sunday.
The spike in new cases comes at the end of a month in which Gov. Henry McMaster gradually lifted restrictions and allowed the state’s economy to reopen, including indoor dining, amusement parks, tourist attractions and close personal contact services, such as hair and nail salons and barbershops.
The spike also comes as the state has increased efforts to test more people.
“Evidence is increasing about the high rate of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious,” the South Carolina Emergency Management Division said in a statement. “This places everyone at risk getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else.”
Even as McMaster has allowed many businesses to resume operations, guidelines remain in place such as occupancy limits, and people are asked to practice social distancing and wear face masks in public.
New concerns have arisen in South Carolina and across the country after a weekend filled with protests – some peaceful and some violent – regarding the treatment of African-Americans by police. The activity stemmed from the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis on May 25.
Such protests broke out across South Carolina several times between Friday and Sunday, including in Columbia, Charleston and Greenville. The worry comes from the lack of social distancing at such large gatherings and the lack of people wearing face masks.
Loud vocal chants and screaming also pose a problem as studies show raising one’s voice can spread the virus much farther. It is for that reason churches that have resumed services have been encouraged not to include singing.
Mayors in cities where protests broke out have encouraged attendees to wear face masks and to also get tested for the virus as soon as possible.