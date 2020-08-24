(The Center Square) – South Carolina has not yet applied for a federal grant to provide an additional $400 weekly unemployment benefit for claimants as it seeks clarification regarding implementation of the benefit.
Grant applications of at least 26 other states have been approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“All states have received the initial guidance from the Department of Labor,” Heather Biance, a spokesperson for the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce told The Center Square in an email. “The agency is currently reviewing the guidance and formulating follow up questions for needed clarifications.”
The Lost Wages Assistance unemployment benefit is funded by $44 billion from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund set aside by President Donald Trump earlier this month. The benefit requires 25 percent of the benefit be covered by states.
“DEW is aware of the memorandum by President Trump that would provide additional financial assistance each week, in addition to a claimant’s weekly benefit amount,” the Department of Employment and Workforce website reads.
The Lost Wages Assistance benefit is a finite amount of funding distributed between participating states. The benefit will last as long as funds are available, and will end when funds run out or Congress takes action to provide additional unemployment benefits. According to federal rules, grant funds may not be distributed after Dec. 26.