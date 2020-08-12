(The Center Square) – Seventy of South Carolina’s 81 school districts will receive personal protective equipment and supplies from the state for safe reopening, Gov. Henry McMaster said Wednesday.
The state will spend $10 million on the personal protective equipment, drawn from the $155 million allocated to the state COVID-19 relief fund earlier this year. Statewide, 70 school districts requested personal protective equipment from the state.
“Getting our children back into the classroom is vital for the continued growth of our state,” McMaster said. “Securing this PPE will ensure that each school has the resources needed to succeed in providing a safe environment for both students and faculty.”
The state will distribute nearly a million face masks for adults and students, 150 face shields, 237 gowns for nurses, 12,000 cases of disinfecting wipes and 11,000 gallons of hand sanitizer.
“As schools welcome back students and staff to classrooms across South Carolina, it is crucial that they have the resources needed to protect against the spread of the coronavirus," State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said. "The statewide order of protective equipment announced today will help ensure that we have the safest learning environments possible."