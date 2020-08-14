(The Center Square) – South Carolina State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell regrets not speaking more forcefully about her concerns over the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to internal emails obtained by The State newspaper.
“Not speaking out more from a policy perspective is one of the reasons that South Carolina is now among the states with the worst outlook,” Bell wrote in a June 21 email to agency outreach official Warren Bolton and spokeswoman Laura Renwick.
Days later, on June 25, Bell wrote in an email to Renwick:
“I feel a need for stronger statements from [Department of Health and Environmental Control] about what we need if we are to get our disease rates under control. I don’t want to continue to walk this fine line as more and more lives are at risk.’’
Bell has appeared beside Gov. Henry McMaster representing the Department of Health and Environmental Control since the pandemic began in March. Bell said she sidestepped questions from the press to avoid public disagreement with the administration, and believes the governor’s staff misled the public about her concern over reopening restaurants in May.
“The governor’s staff are also somewhat manipulative in the meetings that I’ve been allowed to attend prior to the press briefings,’’ Bell wrote. “I will not ‘stand next to the governor’ anymore without speaking to what the science tells us is the right thing to do, particularly as his staff intend to portray that as my complicity with his position.”
“I’m responsible for any detrimental (e)ffect my statements or my omissions may have for public health and I need to fix that,” she added.
McMaster spokesman Brian Symmes said in a statement that Bell’s expertise is an important component of the governor’s decision making process, but it is not the only factor.
“We have to remember that the governor’s scope of responsibilities and considerations is vastly different from that of our public health experts, who rightly have a more narrow focus,” Symmes said.
DHEC reported 907 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and 35 additional confirmed deaths. The statewide test positivity rate is 15.7 percent, the seventh-highest coronavirus positivity rate in the country, according to analysis by Becker’s Hospital Review.