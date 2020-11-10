(The Center Square) – Republicans in South Carolina’s congressional delegation are preparing to introduce a bill in Congress to address election irregularities as lawsuits continue over allegations of voter fraud during the Nov. 3 presidential election.
U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson discussed plans to introduce a bill that would require voter identification and establish voter fraud hotlines and nationwide cross referencing of voter rolls during a news conference Tuesday at the state Capitol. Wilson was joined by Congressmen Ralph Norman and Jeff Duncan and U.S. Rep.-elect Nancy Mace.
“I am concerned and disgusted with the election irregularities and improprieties that occurred last Tuesday, all across America,” Wilson said. “Over and over again, we’re seeing things that defy common sense, but do have a common purpose, and that is to disrupt the American political process.”
Allegations of fraud and voting irregularities have been leveled in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. U.S. Attorney General William Barr has authorized federal prosecutors to “pursue substantial allegations” of voter fraud.
“There was a large portion of voters across the country who were worried about their votes being counted, and there was a large segment of voters across the country who were worried about illegal votes being counted,” Mace said.
Wilson said ballots must be received by the hour polls close, and ballots received after polls close should not be counted. Additionally, observers should be allowed to watch ballot counting within 2 feet so they can read voter signatures, and there should be laws to prohibit covering of windows to conceal vote counting.
Once counting begins, Wilson said, it must continue until all votes are counted, with no intervals of delay.
“In Fulton County, Georgia last night, they announced to Republican poll watchers that they would stop counting ballots at 10:30 p.m.,” Wilson said. “They kept counting until 1:30 in the morning.”
After the election, ballots should be cross referenced on all forms of voting to reveal those who have voted multiple times and identify co-conspirators who helped facilitate multistate voting. Anyone guilty of voter fraud should be prosecuted, Wilson said.
“This is really a nonpartisan issue,” Mace said. “As legislators, it’s incumbent upon us to ensure the integrity of our elections. To ensure the integrity that every vote – every legal vote – is counted, and every illegal vote cast is discarded. This isn’t complicated.”