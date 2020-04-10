(The Center Square) – The South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association (SCRLA) has created a relief fund to help those in the industry affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, WYFF-TV reported.
The South Carolina Hospitality Employee COVID-19 Relief Fund will help provide workers with grants to help with expenses after being laid off, furloughed or having a reduction of hours, according to the TV station.
SCRLA wanted employees to know they were valued.
“Within a matter of days, we have seen a large number of workers in the hospitality industry either laid off or furloughed,” SCRLA President and CEO John Durst told WYFF-TV. “It is our duty to show them how much we value their work.”
There are more than 280,000 people employed in leisure and hospitality in South Carolina in 2020, and tourism is a nearly $24 billion industry, the TV station reported. One company, Scofflaw Brewing Co., even pledged more than $20,000 toward the fund.
“Now more than ever, leaders in the alcohol and beverage industry should be doing anything they can to support hospitality industry employees, including our own," Scofflaw Brewing Co. Founder Matthew Shirah told WYFF-TV. "These folks have made this industry and Scofflaw what it is today, yet they face the most difficult circumstances imaginable."
South Carolina residents who are employed by restaurants or hotels and have faced financial hardship because of the response to fighting COVID-19 may apply to the relief fund. WYFF-TV reported that funds will be redistributed to hospitality employees based on that application system.
The goal of the relief fund is to make sure applicants can make it through COVID-19 hardships until businesses are up and running normally. SCRLA said on its website it was developing the complete application process and would have more information soon. Any employee in the hospitality and restaurant industry is eligible, such as servers, housekeepers, cooks and bartenders, the website said.