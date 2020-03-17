(The Center Square) – A nursing home resident's death in Lexington County is South Carolina's first as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced the death Monday, three days after Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency to enhance the state's COVID-19 response.
The patient who died was a resident at the Lexington Medical Center Extended Care Skilled Nursing Facility. DHEC said it was working with the facility to identify all of the patient's contacts.
“We regret to report that South Carolina has suffered its first death in an elderly person recently reported to have been diagnosed with COVID-19,” Dr. Brannon Traxler, a DHEC physician consultant, said in a statement. “Our state health officials continue to work with national and local partners to respond to this ongoing public health matter.”
As of Monday afternoon, DHEC reported 33 positive cases of COVID-19, which is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. The disease has caused at least 85 deaths in the U.S. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.
“We know that many South Carolinians are concerned about what impact this virus may have on themselves, their loved ones, and our state,” Traxler said. “This is a rapidly evolving public health event, and DHEC takes every new infectious disease seriously. This is an example of the importance of taking precautions to protect those at higher risk, like the elderly and people with serious underlying health conditions.”
When declaring a state of emergency Friday, McMaster also ordered schools closed for 14 days in Kershaw and Lancaster counties. The state of emergency also mandated:
• All state government offices to remain open during normal business hours.
• Visitation at all state and local correctional facilities be suspended.
• DHEC to restrict visitation to nursing homes and assisted living facilities, with the exception of end-of-life situations.
• State price gouging laws go into effect.
• The State Emergency Management Plan be activated.