(The Center Square) – South Carolina closed the 2020 fiscal year with a $672 million surplus, plus a balance of $103 million in reserve funds, the state comptroller general’s office announced.
That’s 92 percent more surplus funds than the state carried forward last year, despite the economic effect from the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. South Carolina began the last fiscal year carrying forward $350 million in surplus funds, with $152 million in reserves, according to comptroller data.
“This year has been like a roller coaster ride for state government,” Comptroller Richard Eckstrom said. “The year took off smoothly but then began careening and lurching once the COVID virus hit without warning. It felt like the ground had fallen from under us and everyone did what they could to survive while hoping for a quick end to the wild ride.”
South Carolina general fund spending in fiscal 2020 totaled $8.6 billion, or six percent more than the previous fiscal year.
The state derives a large percentage of revenue from individual income tax and sales tax. During the first eight months of the fiscal year, income tax grew 7.8 percent over the same eight months in fiscal 2019. When businesses were closed and employees were laid off in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the growth rate slowed by 0.8 percent.
Sales tax revenue also grew by 8.5 percent in the first eight months of the fiscal year. COVID-19 restrictions slowed sales tax revenue growth to close with only a 3.1 percent increase over fiscal 2019.
Since the new fiscal year began July 1, South Carolina has operated under a continuing resolution to maintain 2019-2020 spending levels. Lawmakers will address budget issues when they return to Columbia next month.
In a virtual cabinet meeting last week, Gov. Henry McMaster urged legislators not to appropriate new funds for the 2020-2021 fiscal year, and to continue to maintain last year’s spending levels. McMaster also asked state agencies to draft contingency plans to cut agency budgets by 1, 2, and 3 percent.