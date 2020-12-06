(The Center Square) – The number of daily coronavirus cases per million people in South Carolina stood at 273 as of Nov. 30, the fifth-lowest rate among the 50 states and the District of Columbia, according to a new analysis from the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF).

The total number of cases recorded in the state was 216,129, according to the Kaiser data, and the number of cumulative deaths in South Carolina stood at 4,353. 

Controlling the virus spread requires the federal government and the states to take strong actions, including the implementation of social distancing measures, reducing barriers to COVID-19 testing and ensuring adequate treatment capacity, according to the KFF analysis.

The KFF data includes tracking information on which states have imposed behavioral restrictions after recent spikes in cases, including capacity limits on gatherings, travel restrictions and more constraints on bars and restaurants.

The foundation is a nonprofit group that partners with news organizations and examines national health issues, as well as the nation’s advocacy positions on the global health stage. 

COVID-19 Case Data, State by State, as of Nov. 30

Rank (Cases per Capita)StateCumulative CasesDaily Cases (7-Day Rolling Average)Daily Cases Per Million Population% Change in Cases Over 14 DaysCumulative Deaths
1North Dakota78,6588541,120-37.0%926
2South Dakota79,9009761,104-31.5%943
3Minnesota312,9696,1161,0840.2%3,637
4Wyoming32,4896171,066-16.7%215
5New Mexico95,4171,93292145.1%1,540
6Nebraska126,4661,772916-12.6%989
7Kansas155,5002,63190342.3%1,529
8Alaska32,0656138387.6%121
9Montana61,801874818-18.2%671
10Indiana333,3125,422805-7.9%5,685
11Wisconsin409,0544,688805-31.73,487
12Rhode Island53,95485080315.6%1,346
13Nevada150,5272,37777263.8%2,136
14Iowa228,6902,432771-46.0%2,399
15Ohio414,4329,00277031.7%6,399
16Oklahoma195,5453,03176618.7%1,736
17Colorado228,7724,310748-7.0%3,003
18Utah193,8092,376741-21.5%868
19Illinois720,1149,117719-25.5%12,882
20Idaho100,4841,262706-4.9%920
21Michigan378,1527,0197035.2%9,467
22Kentucky176,9252,68960212.4%1,896
23Missouri302,4093,614589-20.1%3,850
24Tennessee366,5183,720545-10.5%4,554
25Pennsylvania360,9446,79853141.3%10,297
26Arkansas156,2471,582524-0.9%2,470
27West Virginia46,99793152024.1%729
28Arizona325,9953,76151762.8%6,634
29Delaware35,25149250556.5%770
30New Jersey334,1144,01545213.9%16,978
31Connecticut112,5811,5874455.6%4,961
32Alabama247,2292,10342911.9%3,577
33Mississippi151,7851,22941312.9%3,806
34Washington162,7003,06340268.7%2,703
35Massachusetts224,9642,5883757.3%10,722
36Louisiana232,2451,7223704.5%6,407
37California1,215,45514,41936570.0%19,151
38Florida992,6607,74936131.3%18,500
39Texas1,225,11810,2273532.1%21,843
40North Carolina361,7783,57234132.3%5,240
41Maryland196,4472,04433819.9%4,625
42New York641,1616,42133044.2%34,561
43Virginia235,9422,59230485.4%4,058
44Oregon74,1191,27830339.1%905
45New Hampshire20,51641130231.2%526
46Georgia469,5162,9122747.7%9,442
47South Carolina216,1291,4052730.2%4,353
48District of Columbia21,44818526332.9%680
49Maine11,508164122-8.2%191
50Vermont4,10067108-5.2%67
51Hawaii18,138946612.9%244

Source: Kaiser Family Foundation

