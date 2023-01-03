(The Center Square) — South Carolina ranked third as a growth state in U-Haul’s annual growth index, moving up one spot from a year ago.
The index looks at one-way moves using U-Haul from state to state. The 2022 numbers showed that move-ins increased by 1% while one-way trucks out of South Carolina decreased 2%.
People using U-Haul to move into the state accounted for 50.9% of all one-way U-Haul truck traffic in and out of South Carolina.
South Carolina was top five in the rankings for the fourth time since 2018.
Texas and Florida topped the list while North Carolina was fourth and Virginia was fifth. California, Illinois, Michigan, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey and Maryland were at the bottom of the list.
"You still have big cities in South Carolina, but you can travel just outside those cities and be in the country. That’s appealing to a lot of people," stated Matthew McCoy, U-Haul Company of Southern Atlantic Coast president.
"The cost of living in South Carolina is much lower than other states. I’m not surprised to see it moving up the U-Haul Growth Index. People who want to live near the beach or live in a less crowded, more rural area — while still having access to big-city amenities — are moving here."
The leading growth areas in South Carolina were the Myrtle Beach-North Myrtle Beach and Charleston-North Charleston markets. The other markets with significant net gains were Spartanburg, Greenville, Easley, Anderson, Aiken, Florence, Summerville and Taylors.