(The Center Square) — South Carolina ranked 35th in the country for its combined federal and state corporate income tax rates, according to a new report.
The Tax Foundation ranked states on how much they require corporations to pay.
South Carolina’s rate is a combined 25%, lower than highest-ranked New Jersey (30%) but more than Texas, Ohio, Nevada, Washington, Wyoming and South Dakota, which all came in with a combined 21%.
That 21% is the federal rate, meaning those six states do not levy state corporate income tax.
Alaska, California, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Minnesota and Pennsylvania all have combined rates of more than 28%.
"When examining tax burdens on businesses, it is important to consider both federal and state corporate taxes," the Tax Foundation report said. "Corporate taxes are one of the most economically damaging ways to raise revenue and are a promising area of reform for states to increase competitiveness and promote economic growth, benefiting both companies and workers."