(The Center Square) – South Carolina came in 34th best in a new study by the WalletHub website that examines children’s health care data among the 50 states and the District of Columbia, based on three key dimensions.

South Carolina earned a total score of 43.4 in the study by the personal finances website, with the maximum score being 100. The state ranked 26th in the category of children’s health and access to care; 45th for “Kids’ Nutrition, Physical Activity & Obesity”; and 11th for “Kids’ Oral Health.” 

Within these categories, researchers measured 33 different health-related criteria,  such as family doctors per capita, share of children in good health, percentage of youths with depression and daily exercise regimens.

About 95 percent of the nation’s 18-and-under population has health coverage, according to WalletHub, although the cost of health care has increased twofold since the 1980s. 

Children’s health is especially important in the coronavirus era, the website reported. That’s because children can easily spread the virus, given that they’re less likely than adults to practice good hygiene.

---

State Rankings on Children’s Health Care

Overall Rank
(1=Best)		StateTotal Score‘Kids’ Health & Access to Health Care’ Rank‘Kids’ Nutrition, Physical Activity & Obesity’ Rank‘Kids’ Oral Health’ Rank
1Massachusetts64.062220
2Vermont63.391155
3District of Columbia61.495102
4Rhode Island60.5731618
5New Jersey60.034750
6New York57.051038
7Hawaii56.9661349
8Connecticut56.129632
9Maryland55.2372534
10New Hampshire54.0683327
11California52.42121729
12Minnesota51.55161415
13Delaware51.3713209
14Pennsylvania51.321787
15Oregon50.8819513
16Virginia50.27113133
17Maine50.02142616
18Washington48.77201245
19Nebraska47.7831923
20Idaho47.12252125
21New Mexico46.99153936
22South Dakota46.97222326
23Illinois46.86242412
24Utah46.6637417
25Florida46.60183038
26Michigan46.28341914
27North Dakota46.184414
28Iowa44.9836271
29Nevada44.98212851
30Colorado44.5338226
31Arizona44.18303230
32West Virginia43.9233373
33Wisconsin43.79401824
34South Carolina43.40264511
35Missouri43.36274247
36Kansas42.81353628
37Ohio42.74234641
38Alabama42.25294731
39Montana41.89461146
40Kentucky41.50284919
41Tennessee40.10325122
42Louisiana39.77394342
43Wyoming39.58414148
44North Carolina39.40423844
45Georgia39.31472910
46Arkansas39.10434035
47Alaska36.89493443
48Indiana36.69503537
49Mississippi36.02484821
50Oklahoma35.35455040
51Texas33.23514439

Source: WalletHub.com

Tags