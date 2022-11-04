(The Center Square) — South Carolina ranked 31st in the most recent State Business Tax Climate Index from the Tax Foundation.
The ranking is based upon taxes from last fiscal year with South Carolina set to send out personal income tax rebates in coming months in addition to a reduction in the state income tax.
The tax refund is for those who paid $800 or less, which includes 33% of taxpayers.
Any South Carolina taxpayer who paid $100 in taxes will receive the $100 rebate and that rebate will grow along with tax liability up to a cap of $800 per tax filing.
The state’s top income tax rate will now drop from 7% to 6.5% for the 2022 tax year, for income taxes paid in 2023. The bill also would lower that top rate by 0.1 percentage points each year, starting in 2023, until it reaches 6%. Ultimately, the legislation will reduce the state from its current six income tax brackets to three of 6%, 3% and 0%
The Tax Foundation rankings put South Carolina sixth in corporate taxes, 28th in individual taxes, 29th in unemployment insurance taxes, 32nd in sales taxes and 35th in property taxes.