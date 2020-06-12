(The Center Square) – South Carolina came in 10th-lowest in a new study by the WalletHub website that examines safety risks facing residents of each of the 50 states, based on five key dimensions.
South Carolina earned a total score of 41.46 in the study by the personal finances website, with the maximum score set at 100. Examples of safety risks in the analysis included health concerns about the coronavirus pandemic and fears about natural disasters, terrorism and road safety.
In the “Personal & Residential Safety” category, the state received a rank of 44th, and in the “Financial Safety” grouping, the state earned the rank of 39th. On the issue of traffic safety, the state ranked 46th.
The WalletHub analysis also ranked states in the categories of workplace safety and emergency preparedness.
The study examined safety issues in each state by looking at 53 indicators within the five broad categories. Indicators included coronavirus aid, assaults per capita and the state’s overall jobless rate.
---
State Rankings Based on Personal Safety Issues
|Overall Rank (1 = Safest)
|State
|Total Score
|‘Personal & Residential Safety’ Rank
|‘Financial Safety’ Rank
|‘Road Safety’ Rank
|‘Workplace Safety’ Rank
|‘Emergency Preparedness’ Rank
|1
|Maine
|66.02
|1
|20
|1
|22
|1
|2
|Vermont
|65.48
|2
|7
|10
|14
|9
|3
|Minnesota
|62.42
|11
|4
|3
|1
|21
|4
|Utah
|61.71
|21
|13
|7
|4
|6
|5
|Wyoming
|59.21
|6
|15
|16
|20
|22
|6
|Iowa
|59.21
|3
|3
|4
|10
|44
|7
|Massachusetts
|58.84
|10
|1
|2
|30
|10
|8
|New Hampshire
|58.82
|7
|10
|22
|43
|4
|9
|Connecticut
|58.81
|4
|17
|23
|24
|16
|10
|Rhode Island
|58.15
|8
|26
|6
|39
|11
|11
|Washington
|57.53
|34
|9
|20
|12
|8
|12
|Oregon
|56.99
|26
|21
|18
|9
|13
|13
|Hawaii
|55.89
|22
|8
|43
|21
|5
|14
|New Jersey
|53.71
|9
|23
|28
|23
|24
|15
|Virginia
|53.29
|29
|14
|21
|2
|31
|16
|Maryland
|52.32
|30
|22
|19
|15
|23
|17
|Indiana
|52.20
|19
|33
|24
|11
|29
|18
|North Dakota
|51.83
|5
|2
|5
|50
|37
|19
|Wisconsin
|51.71
|20
|19
|15
|34
|18
|20
|Idaho
|51.20
|24
|16
|11
|47
|17
|21
|Delaware
|50.83
|13
|37
|17
|40
|14
|22
|Michigan
|50.83
|45
|28
|26
|13
|15
|23
|New York
|50.40
|12
|24
|8
|32
|28
|24
|Kentucky
|50.37
|15
|43
|35
|16
|30
|25
|Arizona
|50.33
|42
|32
|48
|7
|7
|26
|North Carolina
|49.88
|16
|25
|39
|6
|43
|27
|Nevada
|49.78
|48
|40
|45
|3
|3
|28
|New Mexico
|49.64
|38
|45
|49
|5
|12
|29
|Alaska
|48.52
|50
|30
|37
|18
|2
|30
|Nebraska
|47.60
|14
|6
|13
|38
|40
|31
|California
|47.37
|46
|27
|42
|17
|19
|32
|West Virginia
|46.88
|18
|34
|31
|45
|20
|33
|Pennsylvania
|46.45
|23
|31
|29
|31
|27
|34
|Illinois
|45.92
|33
|41
|9
|25
|34
|35
|Ohio
|45.29
|36
|46
|14
|26
|26
|36
|Colorado
|44.45
|39
|5
|40
|42
|25
|37
|Kansas
|44.41
|28
|18
|12
|27
|47
|38
|Montana
|44.07
|31
|12
|27
|41
|33
|39
|Tennessee
|43.70
|47
|38
|33
|8
|36
|40
|South Dakota
|43.33
|27
|11
|25
|49
|39
|41
|South Carolina
|41.46
|44
|39
|46
|19
|38
|42
|Georgia
|40.91
|25
|50
|44
|28
|35
|43
|Alabama
|40.22
|32
|35
|36
|33
|46
|44
|Missouri
|40.12
|37
|29
|38
|29
|41
|45
|Oklahoma
|37.45
|35
|47
|32
|46
|45
|46
|Texas
|36.61
|40
|36
|30
|37
|48
|47
|Arkansas
|36.14
|49
|42
|41
|35
|32
|48
|Florida
|34.63
|41
|44
|47
|44
|42
|49
|Louisiana
|32.53
|43
|49
|34
|36
|49
|50
|Mississippi
|32.00
|17
|48
|50
|48
|50
Source: WalletHub.com