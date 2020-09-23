(The Center Square) – The South Carolina House and Senate have adopted a phase 2 spending plan for federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds.
The House adopted the spending plan Wednesday morning, 109-3. A conference committee met Tuesday afternoon to work out differences between the two amended bills.
“These CARES monies are available to us, and they have to be expended and accounted for by Dec. 30,” said Conference Committee Co-Chairperson Sen. Thomas Alexander, R-Oconee.
Gov. Henry McMaster sent a letter to lawmakers last week outlining recommendations for allocating federal pandemic relief funds, and the adopted spending plan largely follows the governor’s recommendations.
Legislators approved $73 million for the Department of Health and Environmental Control and $20 million for the Medical University of South Carolina for ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The plan includes $420 million for the unemployment trust fund, $25 million for a nonprofit relief program and $40 million for a small and minority business relief program, which will prioritize relief for businesses that did not receive federal funding under the Paycheck Protection Program.
“The worst part of this whole pandemic that I’m worried about on our economy is that when it does return to normal … that we’re going to find ourselves not having those small businesses around that have been a part of our society for centuries,” said Rep. Murell Smith, Jr., R-Sumter, who served on the conference committee.
“These are the businesses that are the lifeblood of those small rural community,” Murell said. “I am very appreciative that we have found a way to make some money available to them.”
The plan also authorizes $115 million for reimbursement of local, municipal, law enforcement and higher education for COVID-19 related expenses.