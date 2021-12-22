(The Center Square) – South Carolina is one of 24 states suing to block the Biden administration's COVID-19 mandates in Head Start programs.
The lawsuit aims to stop the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Administration for Children and Families from making toddlers wear masks and requiring staff and volunteers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 31.
“To think that the Biden Administration would politicize the Head Start program – created for underprivileged children – is despicable,” South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said. “This is an example of federal abuse of power at its worst. We hope the court will put a stop to this federal overreach just as has been done in other cases. The Biden mandates were a terrible idea and should be brought to a screeching halt.”
The vaccination requirement includes teachers, contractors and volunteers in the program.
The lawsuit claims a mandate related to Head Start is beyond the authority of the Executive Branch and is against the law, violating the Administrative Procedure Act’s (APA) Notice-and-Comment Requirement, the Congressional Review Act, the Nondelegation Doctrine, the Tenth Amendment, the Anti-Commandeering Doctrine, the Spending Clause and the Treasury and General Government Appropriations Act of 1999.
Other states included in the lawsuit are Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Wyoming, and West Virginia.
Wilson filed an appeal Saturday to the U.S. Supreme Court against an Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) requirement that people who work at companies with 100 or more employees to get vaccinated.
South Carolina also was involved in a lawsuit against a vaccination mandate for federal contractors and a lawsuit against a vaccination mandate for health care workers, both of which are currently temporarily blocked in court.