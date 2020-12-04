(The Center Square) – South Carolinians paid more than twice the amount of online sales tax in 2020 than 2019, according to data released by the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR), after a law passed last year took effect.
From November 2019 through Oct. 31, remote sellers and online marketplace facilitators collected more than $311.5 million in sales tax.
The increase in revenue collections is a result of the Marketplace Facilitator Act, which was passed by the South Carolina Legislature and signed by Gov. Henry McMaster in 2019. The law requires individuals and businesses that facilitate sales on behalf of other businesses to remit sales tax to the state.
“The SCDOR's remote sellers policy and the marketplace facilitator law now ensure that all online retailers collect and remit Sales and Use Tax on all sales, just like brick-and-mortar stores, helping level the playing field and bringing more tax dollars into the state,” SCDOR Director Hartley Powell said in a statement.
The number of new remote sellers registered with the SCDOR during 2020 increased significantly. More than 1,600 new merchants registered with the department over the course of the year – a 43% increase over 2019.
The majority of South Carolina sales tax revenue goes to the state’s general fund. Equal portions go toward education and a fund that covers a portion of property taxes for the elderly, blind or disabled. The rest is distributed to cities and counties.