(The Center Square) – South Carolina taxpayers could be receiving an income tax cut or an income tax cut and rebate, but the details will depend on how its two bodies of legislature negotiate after the state’s House and Senate passed different income-tax cut bills in recent weeks.
South Carolina’s Senate approved S. 1087 by a 40-0 vote on second reading this week. The bill will move to South Carolina's House.
The Senate bill includes a $1 billion rebate on 2021 state taxes, with rebates between $100 and $700 per state tax return. The 43% of South Carolina residents who do not pay state tax returns will still receive $100 in tax rebate payments this year when they file taxes, which will amount to $116 million of the payments. Anyone set to pay up to $100 in taxes will receive the $100 rebate and that rebate will grow along with tax liability up to a cap of $700 per tax filing.
“What that does is it really proportionately provides the benefits to middle-income taxpayers as opposed to higher earners,” said Senate Finance Committee Chairman Tom Davis.
The Senate plan is characterized as a $2 billion tax break because of the $1 billion in one-time rebates and $1 billion in recurring income tax cuts. Those cuts include a 33% cut in manufacturing property taxes and would eliminate income tax on military retirement incomes.
The bill also would cut the state’s top two tax tiers (7% and 6%) to 5.7% for tax year 2022, a plan that would cost $887 million annually.
The Senate bill would eliminate income tax on the first $3,200 of income, then incrementally tax at 3% minus $96 up to $6,410, 4% minus $160 up to $9,620, 5% minus $256 up to $12,820 and 5.7% after that.
The South Carolina House unanimously approved the plan, billed as a $1 billion income tax cut, that would cut the state’s top tax rate to 6.5% from 7% for the 2022 tax year. The House bill also would lower that top rate by 0.1 percentage points each year, starting in 2023, until it reaches 6%.
South Carolina is expected to have $4.6 billion in surplus over the next two fiscal years, according to the South Carolina Board of Economic Advisors (BEA).
H. 4880 was sent to the Senate Finance Committee but has not been taken up. Lawmakers are looking to put the income-tax bills in place before this year’s filing date and before the state’s budget for next fiscal year makes its way through the legislative bodies.
“It’s absolutely essential that the legislature passes meaningful state income tax reform this session,” said National Federation for Independent Business State Director Ben Homeyer. “There are substantial differences between the House and Senate versions of the bill, but H.4880 and S.1087 would have a tremendous impact on South Carolina’s families and small businesses, especially now, when the state is operating with a budget surplus.”
Homeyer pointed out in a statement that 26 percent of small business owners nationwide said inflation is the single most important problem in operating their business, the highest reading since the third quarter of 1981, according to NFIB’s Small Business Optimism Index.
Homeyer said that most small businesses are pass-through entities where owners pay taxes at the individual rather than the corporate rates.
“We hope House and Senate leaders can come together and pass state income tax reforms that would have a lasting impact on South Carolina’s future,” Homeyer said.