(The Center Square) — South Carolina's leaders plan to petition to overturn an injunction of its Fetal Heartbeat Act after Friday morning's U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.
The state has been asking the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals to review a three-judge panel's ruling on an injunction of the law, which Gov. Henry McMaster signed in February 2021. In March, 20 states signed a brief supporting South Carolina in the matter.
"Today's Supreme Court ruling is a resounding victory for the Constitution and for those who have worked for so many years to protect the lives of the most vulnerable among us," McMaster said. "By the end of the day, we will file motions so that the Fetal Heartbeat Act will go into effect in South Carolina and immediately begin working with members of the General Assembly to determine the best solution for protecting the lives of unborn South Carolinians."
The law limits abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected and requires the health care provider to offer a mother to view an ultrasound, hear the heartbeat and view information on the fetus' development before an abortion.
“The stakes could not be more clear than they are right now,” said Rep. Leon Stavrinakis, D-Charleston. “Personal freedom, safe communities and free elections in America are on the line. The time to change the direction and stick with it starts now. It may not happen overnight, but you can change it all with your vote.”
South Carolina previously banned abortions after 20 weeks. A fetal heartbeat can be detected after six to seven weeks, according to the American Pregnancy Association.
"I want to thank the Supreme Court for returning decision-making power to the people of each state," South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said. "For almost 50 years, our country's abortion policy was controlled by nine unelected judges. I have always thought Roe v. Wade was bad policy, was wrongly decided, and not supported by the Constitution.
"However, it's important to remember that this ruling does not outlaw abortion nationwide, it simply allows the people of each state to decide. This office will continue to defend any law the General Assembly enacts in response to this decision."
The federal court overturned the 1973 landmark decision related to abortion and Casey v. Planned Parenthood, another abortion-related decision from 1992.
"Abortion presents a profound moral question," the court opinion stated. "The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion. Roe and Casey arrogated that authority. We now overrule those decisions and return that authority to the people and their elected representatives. The judgment of the Fifth Circuit is reversed, and the case is remanded for further proceedings consistent with this opinion."