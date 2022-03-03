(The Center Square) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and House leadership announced a plan on Thursday to implement pay raises for state law enforcement and corrections officers.
The plan, aimed at attracting and retaining state law enforcement, requires more than $40 million in additional annual appropriations from South Carolina’s General Assembly.
The increases are part of the House Ways and Means Committee budget proposal, and McMaster said he believes the Senate will agree with the proposal.
“South Carolina has the best law-enforcement team in the United States,” McMaster said. “They run to the danger, and they protect us all. We cannot thrive as a state if people are not safe.”
The proposal followed the release of a salary comparison report conducted by the South Carolina Department of Administration over a six-week span. It was requested by McMaster on Jan. 3.
“What we saw when we looked at the data is that there is a clear staffing crisis in law enforcement positions in the state,” said Marcia Adams, executive director for the Department of Administration.
Adams said there were 444 state law enforcement openings as of Jan. 22, representing 18% of the total staff, and there was a 30% vacancy level in entry-level positions.
Adams said the reasons were fewer applicants, more officers leaving for the private sector and an increase in retirements.
Overall law enforcement applications have decreased by 25% since fiscal year 2018 and, over the past four fiscal years, 259 officers on average have left before retirement each year, Adams said.
“Part of the answer lies in the salary,” Adams said. “They are not competitive with local law enforcement, and they are not competitive with the private sector.”
Thursday's proposal would raise the average starting salary for Class I state law enforcement officers from $40,000 to $43,500, while raising the salary of current officers in departments who did not already start above the new $43,500 minimum rate by 5%. Six state agency’s officers will not receive raises.
The state’s four largest law enforcement departments were singled out for higher starting salaries in the proposal.
The starting salary at the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) would jump from $38,000 to $50,500 a year. Starting salaries in the Department of Public Safety would increase from $44,075 to $48,000 annually. The Department of Natural Resources officers would go from $39,206 to $46,500, and the Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services officers would jump from $41,000 to $44,500 a year.
The entry-level positions would rise by rates of 10% to 33%, Adams said. Those increased rates were determined after comparing data compiled by the National Association of State Governments for Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina, Kentucky and Tennessee.
“This started 7-8 years ago when (staffing) law enforcement started a decline,” said Rep. Phillip Lowe, R-Florence, a member of the House Ways and Means Committee. “It got the point to where it became dangerous and something had to be done.”
Adams said it became clear during the study the state was having similar issues filling corrections officer positions.
The budget appropriation proposal of $17.9 million would affect 2,376 Class I law enforcement positions. McMaster and House leadership also is proposing $19.2 million in increases that would affect 2,507 corrections officers and $1.6 million in increases that would affect 313 officers in Juvenile Justice.
The new minimum salaries in the Department of Corrections would be $38,011 for officers at Level I facilities, $42,650 at Level II and $47,500 at Level III. In Juvenile Justice, the minimums will be $38,000 at Level I and $40,432 for Level II.
Adams said the largest competitor with officers in those jobs are private-sector positions, where the average hourly rate for South Carolina workers has jumped from $23.56 per hour ($49,000 annualized) in December 2019 to $27.36 per hour ($56,900 annualized) in December 2021.
“It’s important to note that these (private-sector) positions do not have the inherent risk that law enforcement does,” Adams said.