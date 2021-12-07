(The Center Square) – South Carolina’s governor and attorney general applauded a federal court ruling Tuesday that blocked President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for federal contractors.
A previous ruling had blocked mandate order in Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee.
“There is no Biden vaccine mandate on federal contractors as of right now in South Carolina,” South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said Tuesday. “There are no Biden federal vaccine mandates anywhere in South Carolina right now. We promised we were gonna fight 'em. We did fight 'em. We won all three.”
The judge extended the order blocking the federal contractors mandate nationwide because the request was made, in part, for the Associated Builders and Contractors. In order to provide injunctive relief to all of that group, the judge decided it needed to be implemented nationwide.
South Carolina had joined attorneys general from Georgia, Alabama, Idaho, Kansas, Utah and West Virginia and the governors of Georgia, Alabama and Idaho in the federal contractors lawsuit.
The lawsuit argued the mandate was unconstitutional because it violated the 10th Amendment, which reserves rights to states that are not given to the federal government in the Constitution.
The lawsuit also argued the rule was unconstitutional because only Congress has the power to make rules, not the president.
“Abuse of power by the Biden administration has been stopped cold again. The rule of law has prevailed and liberty is protected,” South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said. “When the President oversteps his authority the law is thankfully there to halt his misuse of power.”