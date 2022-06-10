(The Center Square) — A South Carolina conference committee reached an agreement on an income tax cut bill on Friday that will mean full refunds for 33% of the state’s taxpayers later this year.
The agreement came after the House and Senate passed competing bills at the end of this year’s legislative session.
The conference committee agreement would cut the state’s top tax rate from 7% to 6.5% for the 2022 tax year, for income taxes paid in 2021. The bill also would lower that top rate by 0.1 percentage points each year, starting in 2023, until it reaches 6%.
Ultimately, it will mean reducing the state from its current six income tax brackets to three at 6%, 3% and 0%. The bill will result in a $600 million impact in the first year and ultimately a $1 billion impact.
The bill will also provide income tax refunds of between $100 and $800 for those who paid taxes this year. Anyone set to pay up to $100 in taxes will receive the $100 rebate and that rebate will grow along with tax liability up to a cap of $800 per tax filing.
That rebate will result in 33% of taxpayers receiving a refund of all the taxes paid this year. Those who did not pay income taxes will not receive a rebate.
The rebates are set to be paid in late November and early December.
The conference committee bill, which must still be approved by both the Senate and House in special session, includes a 33% cut in manufacturing property taxes from 9% to 6% starting this tax year in what will amount to $100 million in savings statewide for manufacturers.
The Legislature can reconvene in special session between June 15-17 and June 28-30 for follow-up votes.