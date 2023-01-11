(The Center Square) — South Carolina lawmakers could consider legislation to repeal the state's certificate of need requirement.
While S.164 would repeal the CON requirement for most South Carolina healthcare facilities. However, according to the South Carolina Policy Council, it would not apply to nursing homes or the Medical University of South Carolina.
CONs emerged at the state level after a 1974 law allowed the federal government to withhold funds from states that did not establish a program. Congress repealed the federal incentives for CONs in the 1980s.
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 35 states and the District of Columbia have a CON program in some capacity. A dozen states have either "fully repealed" their CON programs or allowed them to expire.
At least six states modified their programs in 2020, and at least another six modified their programs in 2021, according to NCSL.
Proponents say the CON requirement ensures patient access to quality healthcare. Critics say the mandate drives up costs and does nothing to improve the patient experience.
"In no other industry — the hospitality industry comes to the top of mind — do we see where a Marriott can weigh in and say, 'no, sorry, a Hilton, you can't build here,' or Chick-fil-A can weigh in and say 'no, I'm sorry, Zaxby's you can't build across the street; we've got the chicken area covered right here,'" Candace Carroll, the state director for Americans for Prosperity-South Carolina, told The Center Square. "Healthcare is the only industry in which we see that."
In 2021, the Mercatus Center at George Mason University found that repealing the CON requirement would increase the number of hospitals in the state from 82 to 116. It would also increase the number of rural hospitals in the state from 21 to 30.
Lawmakers considered repealing the state's CON requirement last year, but the measure did not pass before the end of the legislative session. The South Carolina Hospital Association did not respond to a request for comment on the legislation.
There is a similar push to repeal the CON requirement in neighboring Georgia.