(The Center Square) — South Carolina lawmakers are considering legislation prohibiting the state from denying occupational licenses based on previous criminal convictions.
The Senate Committee on Labor, Commerce and Industry passed Senate Bill 165, while the House Committee on Labor, Commerce and Industry advanced House Bill 3605. Both chambers will consider the measures.
"I am excited to see movement in both chambers on legislation that will give a second chance to those who have successfully left the criminal justice system," Americans for Prosperity-South Carolina State Director Candace Carroll said in a statement.
"At best, occupational licensing is a hurdle for those looking to start over and support themselves, if not an out-right denial," Carroll added. "Reforming occupational licensing to ensure all South Carolinians have a fair shot at success is clearly a priority for both chambers."
According to AFP-SC, one in five jobs requires a license from the government.
HB 3605 also requires the Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation to send a letter to licensees about complaints against their license that lead to an investigation and inform licensees when matters have been reviewed and resolved. Additionally, licensing boards must designate a hearing officer to attend informal conferences about license investigations when a licensee requests it.
The South Carolina Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office could not determine the revenue impact on the state’s general fund.