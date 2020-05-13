(The Center Square) – South Carolina legislators have passed a bill that would allow all registered voters to request an absentee ballot for the June 9 primary election without having to provide a reason.
A spokesman for Gov. Henry McMaster said he would sign the bill as concerns mount for voters and poll workers over the coronavirus. The state has 7,927 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 355 deaths.
The new bill, however, sunsets July 1, meaning it will not apply to the Nov. 3 general election.
The bills passed Tuesday shortly after the South Carolina Supreme Court heard virtual arguments in a lawsuit making the same request. The lawsuit was filed last month by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and the South Carolina Democratic Party. The South Carolina Republican Party also filed a motion asking the court to let it weigh in on the matter.
Under current law, South Carolina voters must give a reason for requesting an absentee ballot, such as being out of town on election day or being too ill to vote in person.
Local election officials told legislators that poll workers, many of whom are over the age of 65 years old and more vulnerable to the virus, said they would not volunteer for the primary.
The Legislature also approved a bill allowing McMaster to spend up to $15 million on measures to protect the health of voters, poll workers and election employees. The money will come from a $180 million fund that has been set aside for the state’s response to the coronavirus.
Lawmakers also are setting aside $20 million for a disaster trust fund should a natural disaster strike the state while they are on recess through mid-September. The Atlantic hurricane season begins June 1, and forecasters are predicting 15 to 22 named storms, including eight to 11 hurricanes.
McMaster also announced businesses involving “close personal contact,” such as hair and nail salons, barbershops and gyms, can reopen Monday. The move also includes public swimming pools, spas, tattoo parlors and tanning salons.
The Department of Motor Vehicles offices will be open Monday through Friday effective immediately, although people will need to make an appointment online before visiting one.
The first wave of some 55,000 state government employees who have been working from home the past two months will begin returning to their offices June 3. The schedule will be staggered over two weeks, depending on the availability of personal protective equipment.
The University of South Carolina announced it would resume in-person classes for the fall semester, although employees face furloughs and some programs could see a cut in funding or elimination because of budget shortfalls.