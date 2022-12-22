(The Center Square) — South Carolina was the third fastest-growing state in the United States, according to new data released by the U.S. Census.
The new total population in the state is estimated to be 5,282,634 after a 1.7% year-over-year increase. South Carolina ranked sixth in its raw number increase with 89,368 more residents, behind third-ranked North Carolina and just ahead of Tennessee.
Florida and Idaho saw the largest percentage population increases while Texas and Florida saw the largest raw number increases.
Overall, the U.S. population increased by 0.4% or 1,256,003.
"There was a sizeable uptick in population growth last year compared to the prior year’s historically low increase," said Kristie Wilder, a demographer in the Population Division at the Census Bureau. "A rebound in net international migration, coupled with the largest year-over-year increase in total births since 2007, is behind this increase."
The South was credited as being the fastest-growing region in the country with a 1.1% increase.