(The Center Square) – An income tax cut bill agreement that came out of conference committee unanimously passed both South Carolina’s House and Senate and is now headed to the desk of Gov. Henry McMaster.
The bill will result in income tax refund checks being sent in late November or December for those who paid taxes this year. It will be a full refund for those who paid $800 or less, which includes 33% of taxpayers.
Anyone who paid $100 in taxes will receive the $100 rebate and that rebate will grow along with tax liability up to a cap of $800 per tax filing. Those who did not pay income taxes will not receive a rebate.
The bill will also drop the state’s top tax rate from 7% to 6.5% for the 2022 tax year, for income taxes paid in 2023. The bill also would lower that top rate by 0.1 percentage points each year, starting in 2023, until it reaches 6%.
Ultimately, the bill would reduce the state from its current six income tax brackets to three at 6%, 3% and 0%. The bill will result in a $600 million impact in the first year and ultimately a $1 billion impact.
The bill also includes a 33% cut in manufacturing property taxes from 9% to 6% starting this tax year in what will amount to $100 million in savings statewide for manufacturers.
The conference committee agreement came after the House and Senate passed competing bills at the end of this year’s legislative session.