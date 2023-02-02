(The Center Square) — The South Carolina Senate gave the thumbs up to legislation that would repeal the state's certificate of need regulations for most healthcare facilities.
S.164 would repeal the CON requirement for most South Carolina healthcare facilities. The Senate voted in favor of the legislation on its second reading; a third reading is usually a formality.
"South Carolina's existing law doesn't do anything besides drive up costs and squelch competition," National Federation of Independent Business State Director Ben Homeyer said in a statement. "You don't need to explain to the state why there's a need for a new coffee shop or car dealership. You shouldn't need to convince state bureaucrats there's a need for additional hospital space or cutting-edge technology that could hold down costs and save lives.
"Our members are urging their representatives to follow the Senate's lead and vote 'yes' on S 164," Homeyer said. "Local businesses need our leaders to do everything they can to improve the quality of care while encouraging the kind of competition that would keep prices in check."
States started implementing CON requirements in the 1970s after legislation allowed the federal government to withhold funds from states that did not establish a program. Congress repealed the federal incentives for CONs about a decade later.
In a previous statement to The Center Square, the South Carolina Hospital Association said it "supports substantial reforms to the Certificate of Need program — exempting more projects and services from CON review and dramatically accelerating the appeals process.
"The State Senate today took a great step in reducing health care costs in South Carolina, by repealing the state requirement that medical facilities must be granted permission by state regulators, before adding hospital beds, x-ray machines, and stand-alone surgery centers among other medical equipment and services," SC Policy Council Executive Director Dallas Woodhouse told The Center Square.
"South Carolina's antiquated certificate of need laws restrict choice and competition in health care costing consumers more for basic health care," Woodhouse added. "We applaud the State Senate [for] helping move these counterproductive regulations to the ash heap of history."