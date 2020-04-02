(The Center Square) – After a robust February for South Carolina real estate, the housing market is showing the effects of the economic downturn caused by COVID-19.
Although the projected outlook is uncertain, the South Carolina State Housing Finance and Development Authority, which caters to buyers in the $300,000-or-less price range, is open for business, spokesman Clayton Ingram told The Center Square.
“Construction is continuing, Realtors are doing virtual showings. We are all learning new ways of doing business,” Ingram said in an email. “Even after the housing market crisis in 2008, our segment of the market, while impacted, remained healthy, steady and growing stronger in recent years.”
SC Housing’s home-ownership products remain available, Ingram said.
“SC Housing had just come out of a record year for lending, and the first quarter of 2020 continued to be amazingly strong," Ingram said. "As recently as last week we reserved $6.9 million in loans. For the month of March, we will purchase a little over $13 million – 95 first mortgages – and $966,000 in down payment assistance.”
As the effects of COVID-19 unfold over the next few weeks, SC Housing anticipates a slowdown that has led to the postponement of new programs.
“However, when we come through this present situation, these programs will be even more needed and more relevant,” Ingram said.
Having come through floods in recent years, the state has somewhat of a model to work from for providing assistance, Ingram said.
The authority’s website provides a full array of information and resources to help people in the COVID-19 emergency, he added.
“We have the same programs available that we had before," Ingram said. "We are moving slightly slower because we have staff working remotely, but it is barely noticeable. When we move into more normal times, we will be here ready to help in the economic recovery and assist in whatever way we are called upon by the state or federal policy.”