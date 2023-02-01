(The Center Square) — The South Carolina House has unanimously signed off on a measure that, in part, bars the state from denying an occupational license based on a previous criminal conviction.
Lawmakers voted 114-0 to advance House Bill 3605. The Senate Committee on Labor, Commerce and Industry passed a similar measure last week.
"Occupational licensing requirements stand in the way of South Carolinians starting a career, most especially those who have left the criminal justice system," Americans for Prosperity-South Carolina State Director Candace Carroll said in a statement. "I am glad to see the Speaker and the House move quickly to pass these crucial reforms.
"I am optimistic we can send a bill to Governor [Henry McMaster's desk to give those looking to start over a fair shot at success."
Under HB 3605, the Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation would be required to send letters to licensees about complaints against their license that lead to an investigation. The measure would also require the state agency to inform licensees when matters have been reviewed and resolved.
Additionally, licensing boards must designate a hearing officer to attend informal conferences about license investigations when a licensee requests it.
The South Carolina Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office could not determine the legislation's revenue impact on the state's general fund.