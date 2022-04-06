(The Center Square) – After hours of debate and nearly 1,000 rejected amendments, the South Carolina House approved a bill to prevent transgender athletes from competing in female sports in public middle and high schools and public universities.
The Save Women’s Sports Act was approved 82-28 on second reading Tuesday night during a more than eight-hour session of the House and then given a third reading Wednesday.
“We need to make certain that our girls are protected, and I’m committed to that, so let the chips fall where they may,” said Rep. Cezar McKnight, D-Kingstree, who said he knew he would be criticized for supporting the bill.
The bill would allow those who were female on their birth certificates to compete on male sports teams, but those who were designated male on their birth certificates cannot compete on women’s sports teams.
McKnight referenced Lia Thomas, a transgender athlete at the University of Pennsylvania who recently won the 500-yard freestyle race at the NCAA Division I women's swimming championships, and her opponents who placed second and third place in the event.
“Do you know why they came in second and third place? Because that transgender lady used to be a man who swam like a man,” McKnight said. “And you cannot get over the fact that that transgender young lady comes with the physiological advantages of being a man and those advantages cannot be overcome by women.”
The bill was amended Tuesday to require South Carolina’s sports associations sanction women’s wrestling.
The bill says schools are required to designate what gender a student was on their birth certificate and allows for lawsuits from students who were denied an opportunity because a school or group did not follow the rule. The bill also would allow schools to sue for relief if they receive any direct or indirect harm because of the legislation.
Rep. Ashley Trantham, R-Pelzer, said there is a reason 14 states have adopted similar laws, including Florida, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Arizona, West Virginia and Mississippi.
“House Bill 4608 has become more urgent than ever, especially for collegiate athletes after the NCAA’s recent actions,” Trantham said.
Not everyone agreed the bill would be fair for all. Rep. Wendy Brawley, D-Richland, said if the House actually cared about equality for women, it would push for pay equity between male and female workers.
“No one has the right to deny anyone an opportunity, and that’s what this is,” Brawley said. “This is denying someone an opportunity because you think that they are different. Well, I’ve been different all of my life, and I refuse to accept that being different allows anyone to discriminate against me.”