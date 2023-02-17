(The Center Square) — The South Carolina House of Representatives passed a bill restricting abortion in the state and declaring that life begins at conception.
Lawmakers signed off on H.3774, the Human Life Protection Act. In January, the South Carolina Supreme Court struck down the state's heartbeat abortion law in a 3-2 decision, saying the "state constitutional right to privacy extends to a woman's decision to have an abortion."
The measure would prohibit anyone from knowingly providing drugs to cause an abortion, except in emergencies. It would not prevent licensed physicians from performing abortions in cases of rape or incest, when a fatal fetal anomaly is present or when a mother's life is at risk.
Grant will help with infrastructure improvements
South Carolina's Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded York County a $50,000 Set-Aside grant to help pay for infrastructure improvements tied to a global pipe manufacturer and copper tube supplier's new headquarters.
PDM US plans to spend $18.5 million to expand operations and establish its world headquarters in York County. According to a release, the project should create 25 new jobs.
The company said it would add 19,999 square feet to its production facility on Celriver Road in Rock Hill. The upgrades include generators, cooling systems and reinforced concrete foundations to support new casting and drawing equipment, allowing it to use American-made parts to cast copper tubing.
Homeyer: 'Ongoing labor issues continue to make it hard for South Carolina businesses to plan ahead'
The National Federation of Independent Business said a new survey underlines the challenges facing South Carolina's businesses.
"Small business owners need certainty, but things like inflation, supply chain disruptions, and ongoing labor issues continue to make it hard for South Carolina businesses to plan ahead," NFIB State Director Ben Homeyer said in an announcement. "Our members say they're hiring, but they're still having a tough time finding people to fill the positions that are available."
The latest NFIB Small Business Optimism Index found that more than a quarter (26%) of business owners said inflation was the largest problem in operating their business.