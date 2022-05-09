(The Center Square) – Medical marijuana won’t become law in South Carolina this session.
Not because it was voted down, but because House Speaker Pro Tempore Thomas Pope, R-York, ruled that technically the House couldn’t even hear the bill.
The ruling was based on a constitutional rule that bills primarily creating a new tax must originate in the House, not the Senate. After discussing the relevant section of South Carolina’s constitution, Pope said that he believed that the new 6% tax that S. 150 created made it a taxing bill that must originate in the House.
"In my estimation, this bill levies taxes in the strictest sense of the word," Pope said last week. "And it’s not merely incidental. It is a core ingredient and it actually follows the definitions and establishes a separate tax to create the whole infrastructure for the marijuana program."
Taxes collected first would've gone toward implementing, administering and enforcing the proposed medical marijuana law. Of the funds available after that, 85% would've gone to the state’s general fund, and 3% would've gone to research at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine and the Medical University of South Carolina to improve detection methods for impaired driving.
Then 2% would've gone to alcohol and drug abuse prevention, education, early intervention and treatment, 3% would've gone to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, 2% would've gone to the South Carolina Department of Education for drug safety education and 5% would've gone to the USC School of Medicine and MUSC for medical cannabis research and development.
The bill passed the South Carolina Senate in February and would have allowed for medical marijuana to be prescribed and distributed in the form of food, gummies or oils for 13 conditions.
In his ruling, Pope said it was key that there were not exceptions to the tax for medical necessity as there are for other pharmaceuticals.
Sen. Tom Davis, sponsor of the bill, told media that "It’s not a revenue raising bill. The primary purpose of this bill is to set up a medical cannabis bill. Anyone who thinks the primary purpose of this bill is to raise money for the general fund to spend I think hasn’t really read the bill.
"I can’t go back and try to lash out and hurt other people’s bills. That’s not productive. I just need to find a way to get this thing, on its merits, up or down in the House. That’s what I’ll be working on."
After Pope’s ruling, Rep. J. Todd Rutherford, D-Richland, attempted to amend the bill to remove the tax and the elements that Pope ruled on but Pope said that because the bill was already ruled "out of order" that it was no longer active and therefore no amendments could be heard on the bill.
Rutherford asked to appeal Pope’s ruling but his appeal was tabled by a 59-55 vote, meaning the House did not vote on the actual bill.