(The Center Square) — A South Carolina House committee recommended on Tuesday that the state should revise its certificate of need laws instead of removing those laws entirely.
The House Certificate of Need Ad Hoc Committee voted to amend S. 290, formerly a bill that would repeal CON laws that passed the Senate in January. The bill is expect to come before the full House Ways and Means Committee on Thursday.
Majority Leader Gary Simrill, R-York, said that the committee would hear more amendments to the plan but his goal would be to reach a point where a conference committee would be setup with the Senate on the differences before the legislative session ends on May 12.
"That’s the reason that we are pushing this through today," Simrill said. "We have enough time on the calendar."
Under the House committee amendment, CON requirements would be removed for hospitals up to 50 beds in counties that currently don’t have a hospital, adding beds to a hospital that had been at at least 75% capacity in the most recent data or adding 10% to current capacity.
The amendment also would prevent non-compete clauses from licensed providers and invalidate non-compete clauses that already exist.
CON requirements would also be removed for replacement equipment, relocation of a hospital within the same community and for ambulatory surgery centers that are at least 51% South Carolina owned and operated.
Rules would be added where ASCs must provide care to Medicaid and Medicare patients along with providing charity care, with the ASCs being required to present how they are in compliance to the Legislature. A physician group can own up to two ASCs.
The amendment comes on the heels of Gov. Henry McMaster asking the House of Representatives to fully repeal CON in a Tuesday letter.
"I believe that CON has become antiquated and ineffective in today’s modern free marketplace, much in the same way that rotary phones are no longer practical for telecommunications purposes," McMaster wrote. "CON stifles entrepreneurship, capital investment, and competition, while limiting access and creating monopolies in South Carolina’s health care market."
Certificate of need laws were mandated by the federal government in 1974 and regulate how many medical facilities are available in an area and what services they provide in an effort to keep costs to consumers lower. Even though Congress later eliminated the CON requirement in 1987, many states retained them.
South Carolina is one of 35 states with a certificate of need program.
Sarah Hearn, Research/Budget Analyst for the committee, said that committee members met with hospital and medical associations along with specialty care providers while working on the amendment.
The amendment would also limit CON appeals to nine months and penalize frivolous appeals from other providers.
The amendment also would put in place thresholds for when CONs are required, that will rise with the consumer price index, including an increase in the equipment purchase threshold to $3.5 million and an increase in the capital project threshold to $7.5 million.