(The Center Square) — South Carolina’s House of Representatives amended a tax cut bill and approved it on Tuesday, setting up a potential conference committee in the waning days of session.
The two chambers could decide in conference how to cut the state's income tax rate.
The full House followed through on the Ways and Means Committee recommendation by amending S. 1087, which previously passed the Senate, and making it nearly identical to a previously passed House bill, H. 4880, before passing the bill unanimously by a 110-0 vote.
The amended bill will now head back to the Senate, which will need to concur with the amendment. If the Senate rejects the amended bill, a conference committee will be formed.
The amended version of the bill would cut the state’s top tax rate from 7% to 6.5% for the 2022 tax year. The House bill also would lower that top rate by 0.1 percentage points each year, starting in 2023, until it reaches 6%. It also would combine the tax brackets that previously were at 6%, 5%, 4% and 3% into one 3% bracket.
The state’s current 3.1% effective income tax rate would be reduced to 2.54%, according to House Majority Leader Gary Simrill, R-York.
The bill the Senate passed included a $1 billion rebate on 2021 state taxes, with rebates between $100 and $700 per state tax return. The 43% of South Carolina residents who do not pay state income tax will still receive $100 in tax rebate payments this year when they file taxes, which will amount to $116 million of the payments.
Anyone set to pay up to $100 in taxes will receive the $100 rebate and that rebate will grow along with tax liability up to a cap of $700 per tax filing.
The Senate version also included $1 billion in recurring income tax cuts, and would cut the state’s top two tax tiers (7% and 6%) to 5.7% for tax year 2022, a plan that would cost $887 million annually.