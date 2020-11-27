(The Center Square) – South Carolina has spent nearly 39% of federal COVID-19 relief funds allocated to education through the Education Stabilization Fund, according to new data published by the U.S. Department of Education.
The state received $472 million of the $31 billion Education Stabilization Funds allocated by Congress to enable continued learning at K-12 schools, colleges and universities during the COVID-19 pandemic. The state has spent $182 million of the $472 million.
Nearly half of the funds are designated for elementary and secondary school relief. South Carolina has distributed $31 million, or about 14% of the total funds, to a total of 46 school districts. Funds are distributed in the form of grants awarded directly to school districts and will remain available through September 2022.
No data has been reported to the USDOE on the state’s allocation of the $48 million in Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) funds it received. A portion of the GEER funds were designated by Gov. Henry McMaster for a school-choice program that faced a legal challenge and ultimately was struck down by the South Carolina Supreme Court. GEER funds also will be used to support remote learning. GEER funds will expire in May 2021, one year after the state received the award from the USDOE.
Of the funds designated for higher education, 73% – a total of $151 million – has been distributed to 70 colleges and universities across the state.
The USDOE published a database documenting awards and expenditures of the $31 billion in Education Stabilization Funds awarded.
"The CARES Act was passed to provide schools the resources they needed to protect students and teachers and ensure learning continues," U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said in a statement. "We awarded the CARES Act money quickly. This portal now provides transparency into what happened next.”