(The Center Square) — South Carolina has the second-lowest gas price in the country, according to numbers from the American Automobile Association.
South Carolina’s price-per-gallon average is now $3.59, just behind Texas ($3.55) but well below the national average of $4.05
South Carolina is down from its record high of $4.60 on June 12.
"Oil is the primary ingredient in gasoline, so less expensive oil is helpful in taming pump prices," said AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross. "Couple that with fewer drivers fueling up, and you have a recipe for gas prices to keep easing. It’s possible that the national average will fall below $4 this week."
Gross was citing a survey that showed 64% of drivers have changed their driving habits since March due to high gas prices, including 23% making what they consider to be major changes.
Of those who made changes, 88% said that they drove less, 74% said they combined errands on a trip and 56% said that they reduced shopping or dining out.
Gas Buddy analyst Patrick De Haan said that it was the 54th straight day that gas prices had dropped, making it the eighth straight week of drops.
"The national average is poised to fall back under $4 per gallon as early as today as we see the decline in gas prices enter its eighth straight week," De Haan wrote. "By the end of the week, one hundred thousand stations will be at $3.99 or less."