(The Center Square) — South Carolina’s average gas price per gallon dropped to $4.28 on Wednesday, one cent below the $4.29 price on Tuesday that made the state the cheapest in the country for gas.
The average in South Carolina is down from the high of $4.61 on June 12.
The rate is the lowest despite a 2-cent-per-gallon gas tax increase in South Carolina on July 1.
"The primary reason for the decline is lower demand at the pump as fewer people fueled up over the past two weeks," according to the American Automobile Association. "The lull, however, could end with the arrival of the summer driving season."
AAA said that South Carolina was tied for having the seventh highest decrease in price over the last week, seeing prices drop by 11 cents per gallon. The national average sat at $4.78 as of Wednesday afternoon.
"Domestic gasoline demand dipped recently, which took some of the pressure off of pump prices. About 80% of stations are now selling regular for under $5 a gallon," said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. "But July is typically the heaviest month for demand as more Americans hit the road, so this trend of easing prices could be short-lived."
As of Tuesday, the next lowest prices are in Georgia ($4.30), Mississippi ($4.31), Louisiana ($4.35), Arkansas ($4.35), Texas ($4.39), Alabama ($4.39), Tennessee ($4.41), North Carolina ($4.43) and Oklahoma ($4.50).
"GOOD NEWS: in the days and weeks ahead we're going to see hundreds, nay, thousands of stations falling back under $4 per gallon," said Patrick De Haan, Gas Buddy energy analyst. "to clarify and set expectations- most of the stations that could fall to $3.99 or less will be in states like SC, GA, MS, LA, AR, TX, AL, TN, NC..."