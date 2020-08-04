(The Center Square) – Among South Carolina residents, active military personnel make up 729 out of every 100,000 people – the eighth highest share among the 50 states, according to a new analysis by the website 24/7 Wall St.

South Carolina contains 15 military bases, with per-capita defense spending in the state estimated at $1,021.

24/7 Wall St.’s analysis is based on March 31 numbers compiled by the Defense Manpower Data Center. Although tens of thousands of service personnel serve in overseas bases, nearly nine in 10 of the active-duty personnel are based in the United States, the study found.

Those states with high concentrations of military personnel have levels of defense spending that reach thousands of dollars per resident, according to 24/7 Wall St. 

In total, 1.4 million Americans serve in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines or Coast Guard, the study said. An additional 804,000 people serve in the National Guard.

---

States With the Highest Shares of Service Personnel

RankStateActive Military Personnel per 100,000 People# of Military BasesLargest BasePer-Capita Defense Spending
1Hawaii3,01349Schofield Barracks$4,544
2Alaska2,68047Fort Jonathan Wainwright$4,014
3Virginia1,51451Norfolk Naval Base$5,459
4North Dakota9876Minot Air Force Base$1,057
5North Carolina97224Fort Bragg$1,015
6Washington81229Fort Lewis$2,055
7Kansas7568Fort Riley$1,067
8South Carolina72915Fort Jackson$1,021
9Kentucky7187Fort Campbell$1,845
10Georgia65129Fort Benning$1,268
11Colorado63920Fort Carson$1,498
12New Mexico60510Cannon Air Force Base$1,250
13Wyoming5542Francis E. Warren Air Force Base$686
14Oklahoma54412Fort Sill$1,554
15Maryland48431Fort George G. Meade$3,493
16Texas42259Fort Hood$1,331
17Mississippi41317Keesler Air Force Base$1,604
18California411123Camp Pendleton$1,238
19South Dakota3914Ellsworth Air Force Base$648
20Nevada38816Nellis Air Force Base$778
21Delaware3744Dover Air Force Base$598
22Rhode Island34410Naval Station Newport$1,362
23Louisiana3388Fort Polk$707
24Nebraska32410Offutt Air Force Base$793
25Montana3186Malmstrom Air Force Base$468
26Florida31756Mayport NAVSTA$916
27Arizona28122Davis-Monthan Air Force Base$1,430
28Missouri27821Fort Leonard Wood$1,474
29Idaho2097Mountain Home Air Force Base$349
30Connecticut17916New London NAVSUBBASE$4,170
31Alabama17937Fort Rucker$2,246
32Illinois16427Naval Station Great Lakes$600
33Utah14614Hill Air Force Base$982
34Arkansas1294Little Rock Air Force Base$373
35New York10235Fort Drum$464
36New Jersey8914McGuire Air Force Base$729
37New Hampshire755Portsmouth Naval Shipyard$1,309
38Maine6413N/A$1,910
39Ohio6031Wright-Patterson Air Force Base$603
40Massachusetts5521Hanscom Air Force Base$1,512
41Oregon379N/A$319
42Tennessee3615Naval Support Activity Mid-South$393
43Vermont274N/A$705
44Michigan2114Detroit Arsenal$386
45Pennsylvania2033Carlisle Barracks$943
46Wisconsin1911Fort McCoy$488
47Indiana1619Fort Benjamin Harrison$685
48Minnesota129Fort Snelling$823
49West Virginia107N/A$314
50Iowa87N/A$568

Source: 24/7 Wall St.

Tags