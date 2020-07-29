(The Center Square) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced new restrictions and new openings Wednesday to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. He also called on local governments to pass mask ordinances.
Event venues, festivals, theaters, stadiums, concert halls and similar venues are permitted to open, effective Monday, Aug. 3, as long as they follow state guidelines.
“You can’t keep businesses closed forever,” McMaster said at Wednesday's news briefing, explaining that many such businesses have been closed since April. “The last ones that we’re lifting restrictions on have been closed for a long time. Now is the right time.”
Attendance at such venues may not exceed 50 percent of the venue’s capacity, and masks are required to be worn. Social distancing and sanitation practices are also required, and alcohol may not be sold after 11 p.m.
Also Monday, guidelines for restaurants previously recommended by state officials will become law. Indoor dining services will be limited to no more than 50 percent capacity, and employees and patrons are required to wear masks. Tables must be spaced at least six feet apart, and no more than eight customers may be seated together, unless they are in the same family.
Masks will be required in all government and state office buildings, effective Aug. 3.
Any violation of the new requirements will be punishable by fines of up to $100 or up to 30 days in jail, or both.
McMaster did not order a statewide mask requirement, citing the need for enforcement by local authorities. He strongly encouraged local governments to pass ordinances requiring a use of masks in public.
“Close to 60 percent of the people in this state are already under mandated mask orders. We’re filling in those gaps today,” McMaster said.
South Carolina reported 1,666 new cases Wednesday, along with 48 additional deaths. The state’s positivity test rate was 19.9 percent. At least 1,000 new cases have been reported by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control every day except one during the month of July.
“These limited restrictions are temporary, they are measured, and they are targeted toward what we know works,” McMaster said. “These measures give South Carolina the best chance to slow the spread of the virus without shutting down the state’s economy – which we cannot and will not do – as many continue to call for.”