(The Center Square) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has won reelection for his second full term as South Carolina’s governor.
McMaster led with 57.8% of the vote against Democratic challenger Joe Cunningham, who had 41%. McMaster first became governor in 2017 after former Gov. Nikki Haley was named the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.
"Everybody knows that South Carolina is the best place in the world to live, work and raise a family and to grow up," McMaster said in his victory speech. "… it’s about the children and the future and what we’re going to do for them. Ladies and gentlemen, we’re on a good track."
McMaster began his first full term as governor in 2019 after winning the November 2018 election.
In his run for governor, McMaster has touted his COVID-19 policies as a reason that the state has had a successful business climate and a popular destination for new residents.
Cunningham, meanwhile, ran on a platform to end the state’s income tax altogether along with legalizing marijuana and sports gambling.
McMaster worked with the South Carolina Legislature to lower the state’s income tax rate along with approving income tax rebate checks that should be sent to residents in November and December.
It is a full refund for those who paid $800 or less, which includes 33% of taxpayers.
Anyone who paid $100 in taxes will receive the $100 rebate and that rebate will grow along with tax liability up to a cap of $800 per tax filing. Those who did not pay income taxes will not receive a rebate.
Before becoming governor, McMaster was elected to be the state’s attorney general in 2002 and 2006. He was then lieutenant governor beginning in 2014 until he succeeded Haley.