(The Center Square) – The South Carolina Republican Party has filed a motion hoping to have a say in a Democrat-led lawsuit seeking to expand the state’s absentee voting rules.
The lawsuit was filed at the state Supreme Court by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and the South Carolina Democratic Party, arguing that requiring in-person voting would put people at harm due to the coronavirus.
As of Wednesday, nearly 5,900 COVID-19 cased were confirmed in the Palmetto State, with 232 deaths.
“State and national Democrats have filed a lawsuit challenging our state’s election laws that tracks lawsuits they have filed across the country and it’s only prudent to make sure Republicans have a seat at the table anytime such matters are discussed,” state GOP Chairman Dave McKissick said in a statement.
Current law allows absentee voting only for those who are ill, out of town on election day or in the military.
The state Supreme Court has not said whether it will hear the case or assign it to a lower court first.
After announcing Wednesday the COVID-19 death toll in South Carolina had risen to 203, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control later revised that number to 232, saying it discovered 29 previously unreported fatalities.
Agency officials said in a news release the deaths occurred between March 25 and April 21 but were not accurately reported by state and local officials. The new information was discovered by cross-checking data.
“This action aligns with efforts currently underway by other states and will assist us in more fully understanding the burden of this disease across the state and those populations who are most severely affected,” a statement from the department said.
The state Department of Education has formed what it is calling the AccelerateEd Task Force aimed at figuring out how best to safely reopen schools for the 2020-2021 academic year. It is an offshoot of AccelerateSC, formed recently by Gov. Henry McMaster with business, tourism and agricultural leaders to create steps to reopen South Carolina’s economy.
“We know the virus has the potential to cause disruptions over the summer and into the next school year and want to be prepared to meet those challenges with common sense solutions that allow for continued learning while protecting the well-being of students and educators,” state Superintendent Molly Spearman said in a statement.
Preliminary discussion has included letting schools use a staggered schedule so that not all students would be in a particular building at the same time to allow for social distancing and continuing online learning for those who prefer it for safety reasons.